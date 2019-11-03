Apollo Investment (AINV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Apollo Investment to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apollo Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AINV opened at $15.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.09. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on AINV shares. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Compass Point downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

