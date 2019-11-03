Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

APPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Appian and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Appian from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Appian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.16.

Shares of APPN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,137. Appian has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $62.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 81.61%. The business had revenue of $69.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $73,754.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $1,956,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,955.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 648,984 shares of company stock valued at $34,693,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Appian by 466.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 48,310 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Appian by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter worth $2,860,000. Institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

