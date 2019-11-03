Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.78.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $7.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $255.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,737,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,016,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The company has a market cap of $1,124.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,264 shares of company stock worth $90,909,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,986,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493,037 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Apple by 27.2% during the third quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 6,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

