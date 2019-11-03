Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $296.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $289.00 to $296.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $243.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.78.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $7.06 on Thursday, reaching $255.82. The company had a trading volume of 37,737,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,016,608. Apple has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.08 and its 200 day moving average is $207.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,124.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $14,797,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,025,723.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 428,264 shares of company stock worth $90,909,405. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,006,058,000 after purchasing an additional 161,912 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

