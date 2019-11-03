Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded to Buy by DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $238.78.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock traded up $7.06 on Friday, reaching $255.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,737,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,016,608. The company has a market capitalization of $1,124.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.58. Apple has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $255.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $3,529,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,264 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,405. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 25.4% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2,245.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Apple by 64.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.