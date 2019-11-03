AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 778.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,024 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,455,000 after purchasing an additional 82,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AptarGroup by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 953,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AptarGroup by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 882,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,652,000 after purchasing an additional 60,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AptarGroup by 106.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 881,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,649,000 after purchasing an additional 454,013 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATR opened at $110.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.13. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.26 and a 12-month high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $701.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 18.03%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 5,749 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $682,118.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,288.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

