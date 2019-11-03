AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Shares Down 6.2% Following Weak Earnings

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $109.54 and last traded at $110.79, 577,792 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 140% from the average session volume of 240,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.15.

The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $701.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 18.51%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATR. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 5,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $682,118.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,288.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 63.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 21,405 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.1% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

