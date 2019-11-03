ARAW (ARAW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $48,692.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $48,692.00 and approximately $54,183.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. In the last week, ARAW has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00042305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.65 or 0.05684662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000409 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001019 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014767 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00046154 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a token. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken.

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

