ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 65166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.73 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 13.20%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Get ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities set a $14.50 price target on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

In other news, insider Hall Anthony 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. Also, Director William C. Green purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,829.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.61.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.