Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $50.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at MKM Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

ACGL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.82. 997,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,579. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 25,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $986,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,242.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,667.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,725 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 137,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 54,359 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 98,566 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,500,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,276,000. Finally, Lomas Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

