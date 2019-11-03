Arcus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 479 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $158.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $125.81 and a 12-month high of $161.11.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.