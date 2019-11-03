Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $212.00 Price Target at Cowen

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $295.00 to $212.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arista Networks from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $287.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $234.04.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks stock traded down $59.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,465,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,154. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $173.31 and a 12-month high of $331.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $473,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $2,439,486.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,095.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,986 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,257. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 65,325.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,322,000 after buying an additional 816,570 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,967,000 after buying an additional 396,782 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,990,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,451,000 after buying an additional 274,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 757,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,777,000 after buying an additional 272,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.