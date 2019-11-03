Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $144.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 22.29% from the stock’s current price.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.04.

Arista Networks stock traded down $59.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.30. 10,465,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $173.31 and a 52-week high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $473,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $2,439,486.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,095.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,986 shares of company stock worth $8,691,257 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,040,000 after purchasing an additional 139,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,633,000 after purchasing an additional 174,887 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,967,000 after purchasing an additional 396,782 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 964,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 65,325.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,322,000 after purchasing an additional 816,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

