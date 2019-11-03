Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Holdings Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,511,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,271,000 after acquiring an additional 627,865 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6,311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 258,816 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,855,000 after acquiring an additional 240,829 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 312.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after acquiring an additional 224,572 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,084,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,918,000 after acquiring an additional 204,173 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $217,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $3,963,468.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,966.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARW stock opened at $81.08 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $86.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.