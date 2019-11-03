Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

ARW has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Arrow Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Arrow Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.14.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,744. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $86.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average of $72.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $217,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $3,963,468.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,966.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 199.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

