Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Short Interest Down 7.5% in October

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,810,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 16,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days. Approximately 16.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $1,547,561.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,355,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 66,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $1,879,389.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146,153 shares in the company, valued at $60,521,514.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,104 shares of company stock worth $10,783,025 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,841,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,313,000 after buying an additional 7,210,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 550.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,820,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,747,000 after buying an additional 4,079,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,637,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,903,000 after buying an additional 3,712,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,063,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,193,000 after buying an additional 689,592 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 362.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after buying an additional 618,400 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $41.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -63.82 and a beta of 1.48. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $42.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.05 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 26.27%. On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

