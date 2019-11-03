ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS:ATASY opened at $12.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.37. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR Company Profile

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

