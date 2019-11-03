ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $115.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. ATN International had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on ATN International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BWS Financial lifted their target price on ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ATN International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

In other news, VP William F. Kreisher sold 2,000 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in ATN International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 217,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ATN International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ATN International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ATN International by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in ATN International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATN International stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.41. The stock had a trading volume of 72,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ATN International has a 1 year low of $50.48 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. ATN International’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

