Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Announces Earnings Results

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Atrion had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter.

ATRI stock opened at $836.00 on Friday. Atrion has a 52-week low of $671.05 and a 52-week high of $948.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $794.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $818.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATRI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

