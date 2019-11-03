AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

T stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.95. 34,007,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,316,234. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 351,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in AT&T by 36.5% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.7% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 16.2% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

