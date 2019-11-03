AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.63.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

