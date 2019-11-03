Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Cowen started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $162.98 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $121.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

