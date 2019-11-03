AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 157.0% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,780,000 after purchasing an additional 396,216 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 150.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,624,000 after purchasing an additional 260,171 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 614.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,593,000 after purchasing an additional 167,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 136.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,776,000 after purchasing an additional 150,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,859,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,091.00 to $1,097.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,240.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,136.00.

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total transaction of $538,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $1,156.28 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $746.97 and a 52 week high of $1,186.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,109.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,092.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.67% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.