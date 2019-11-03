AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Receives GBX 3,615.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,615.83 ($47.25).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,550 ($46.39) to GBX 4,200 ($54.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,775 ($49.33) price objective (up from GBX 3,550 ($46.39)) on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

LON AVV traded up GBX 34 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,216 ($55.09). The stock had a trading volume of 974,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,542. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,264 ($29.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,250 ($55.53). The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,811.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,726.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

