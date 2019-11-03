Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0-9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.20 billion.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.09.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.69). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 71.63%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAR shares. ValuEngine cut Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on Avis Budget Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

