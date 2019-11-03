Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Avon Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AVP opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 145.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.76. Avon Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Avon Products in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Avon Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avon Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.72.

In related news, VP Laura Barbrook sold 15,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $64,248.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at $64,248.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

