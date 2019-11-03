Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Avon Products in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.72.

AVP traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. 7,809,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,473. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 145.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. Avon Products has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.88.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avon Products will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avon Products news, VP Laura Barbrook sold 15,261 shares of Avon Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $64,248.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,248.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVP. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Avon Products by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 132,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Avon Products by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 174,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Avon Products by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avon Products by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avon Products by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 687,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

