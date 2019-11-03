AVX (NYSE:AVX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVX (NYSE:AVX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVX Corporation is a leading worldwide manufacturer and supplier of a broad line of passive electronic components and related products. The company’s passive electronic component sales include ceramic and tantalum capacitors, both in leaded and surface-mount versions, film capacitors, ferrites, varistors and non-linear resistors manufactured in the company’s facilities. The company also manufactures and sells electronic connectors and distributes and sells certain connectors. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded AVX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on AVX and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of AVX stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 184,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,772. AVX has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). AVX had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $377.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AVX will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. AVX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AVX by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 48,462 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVX by 268.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 40,075 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVX by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 520,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after buying an additional 51,513 shares during the period. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVX by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 292,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

