Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $23.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on Axcelis Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,297,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,578,000 after purchasing an additional 474,801 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 815.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 126,268 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,788,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,373,000 after acquiring an additional 107,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 303.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 126,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 95,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.87. 497,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,453. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $619.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

