Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,582 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 47.5% of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 377,618.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,521,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,505,000 after buying an additional 75,501,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,654,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,310,000 after purchasing an additional 196,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,126,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,315,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,547,000 after purchasing an additional 574,327 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,140 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $281.20 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $214.83 and a twelve month high of $281.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.73 and its 200-day moving average is $269.11.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.