B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Steven Madden in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.86. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $497.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHOO. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup set a $37.00 price objective on Steven Madden and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $41.32 on Friday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $41.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,437,000 after buying an additional 683,722 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,153,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,077,000 after buying an additional 443,933 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,004,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $407,160,000 after buying an additional 248,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,466,000 after buying an additional 191,272 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $108,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,248.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

