B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Buys $68,850.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 25,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $68,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 23rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,000,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $28.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.87. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $164.68 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 473,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 36,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RILY shares. BidaskClub cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

