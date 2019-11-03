Baker Hughes’ (BKR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Baker Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. 4,244,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,297,178. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $64,560,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $40,367,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $23,149,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $8,744,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $7,516,000. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

