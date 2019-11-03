Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BAKK has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price (down previously from GBX 125 ($1.63)) on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bakkavor Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 141 ($1.84).

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

BAKK opened at GBX 115.40 ($1.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 120.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.41. Bakkavor Group has a twelve month low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 172.60 ($2.26).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Bakkavor Group’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.