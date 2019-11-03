BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balfour Beatty plc is an infrastructure services company. Its operating segment consists of Construction Services, Support Services and Infrastructure Investments. Construction Services segment provides physical construction of an asset. Support Services segment engages in the support existing assets or functions such as asset maintenance and refurbishment. Infrastructure Investments segment involves in acquisition, operation and disposal of infrastructure assets such as PPP concessions, student accommodation and airports. Balfour Beatty plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get BALFOUR BEATTY/S alerts:

BAFYY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BALFOUR BEATTY/S in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a hold rating for the company.

BAFYY traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $5.73. 10,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,407. BALFOUR BEATTY/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.76.

About BALFOUR BEATTY/S

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. It operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BALFOUR BEATTY/S (BAFYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BALFOUR BEATTY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BALFOUR BEATTY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.