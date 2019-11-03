Ball (NYSE:BLL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ball (NYSE:BLL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

NYSE:BLL opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ball has a 52-week low of $42.24 and a 52-week high of $81.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average is $69.76.

Get Ball alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

BLL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Taylor II sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $3,715,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,376,638.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 17,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $1,315,913.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 442,361 shares in the company, valued at $33,796,380.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,119 shares of company stock worth $11,898,845. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.