Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €6.40 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.40 ($7.44) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BBVA. Barclays set a €5.40 ($6.28) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.62 ($6.53) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.55 ($6.45) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.46 ($6.35).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 52-week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

