Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) in a research note released on Saturday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Saturday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.11.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Shares of SAN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.01. 9,921,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,858,430. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 5,086.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 24,668 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 343,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 64,289 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 362,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 123,283 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Banco Santander by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 19,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.