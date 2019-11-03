Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,059 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 3.2% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daily Journal Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,700,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,116,000 after buying an additional 19,688,816 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,905.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,604,000 after buying an additional 57,060,331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,115,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,364,000 after buying an additional 773,712 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,666,000 after buying an additional 573,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.80. 41,468,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,842,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $32.23. The company has a market cap of $281.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,476,104. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.39.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

