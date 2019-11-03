Bank of America Downgrades Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) to Neutral

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.04.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE:ANET traded down $59.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.30. 10,465,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,154. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $173.31 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $473,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $2,439,486.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,971 shares in the company, valued at $442,095.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,986 shares of company stock worth $8,691,257 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 24.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 24.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.9% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.