Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Sells $21,980.00 in Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $21,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BMRC opened at $44.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $598.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 31.54%. The business had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 45.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

