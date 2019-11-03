Bankers Cobalt (CVE:BANC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Bankers Cobalt Corp (CVE:BANC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 138378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21.

Bankers Cobalt Company Profile (CVE:BANC)

Bankers Cobalt Corp., a natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for cobalt and copper deposits. It holds interests in 26 mineral concessions covering an area of 391 square kilometers located in Katanga Province in southern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Bankers Cobalt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankers Cobalt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.