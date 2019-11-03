BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR alerts:

Shares of BTDPY traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.20. 465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.36. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58.

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (BTDPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.