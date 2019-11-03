Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €74.00 ($86.05) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €66.74 ($77.60).

Shares of BAS opened at €69.00 ($80.23) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €65.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €63.55. Basf has a twelve month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a twelve month high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

