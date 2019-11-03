Bata (BTA) Trading 32.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bata coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, SouthXchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. Bata has a total market cap of $20,906.00 and $437.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00637709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010956 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010332 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

