Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) vs. PAVmed (NYSE:PAVM) Financial Contrast

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Baxter International has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAVmed has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Baxter International pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. PAVmed does not pay a dividend. Baxter International pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Baxter International and PAVmed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International 0 4 10 0 2.71 PAVmed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Baxter International currently has a consensus price target of $90.46, suggesting a potential upside of 16.11%. PAVmed has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given PAVmed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Baxter International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baxter International and PAVmed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International $11.13 billion 3.57 $1.62 billion $3.05 25.54 PAVmed N/A N/A -$17.97 million N/A N/A

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed.

Profitability

This table compares Baxter International and PAVmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International 13.80% 22.99% 10.82% PAVmed N/A N/A -140.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.5% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Baxter International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of PAVmed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baxter International beats PAVmed on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies. It also provides biological products and medical devices, and surgical hemostat and sealant products used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing, and adhesion prevention; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products, and pharmacy compounding services; and generic injectable pharmaceuticals. Its products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and by patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. Baxter International Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

