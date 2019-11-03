BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.80. 60,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,414. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $29.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

