Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.27

Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc (TSE:BYL) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $2.11. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 120,785 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BYL shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Baylin Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Cormark cut shares of Baylin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.80 target price on shares of Baylin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.26 million and a PE ratio of -16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.27.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baylin Technologies Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

