BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Shares Bought by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in BB&T were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BB&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of BB&T by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BB&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of BB&T by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on BB&T from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

NYSE BBT opened at $54.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. BB&T Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. BB&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other BB&T news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $225,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,077,442 shares of company stock valued at $713,290,667. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

