BB&T Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,332 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $16,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RODM. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1,397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,078,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,177,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,948,000 after purchasing an additional 789,187 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,608,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,940,000 after purchasing an additional 550,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,087,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,055,000 after purchasing an additional 439,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,003,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 399,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RODM opened at $28.80 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $28.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

